Shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Two fabric shops in Ashiana Centre Clifton have been sealed by Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Waleed Baig for reported violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), here.

One milk shop at Clifton was also sealed by Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines on account of the alleged violation of COVID-19 SOPs, said a statement on Thursday.

The shopkeepers and owners of restaurants are strictly directed to follow the COVID19 SOPs inlcuding use of face-mask and gloves as the precautionary measures to stop further spread of coronavirus.