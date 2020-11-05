UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops Sealed For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:42 PM

Two fabric shops in Ashiana Centre Clifton have been sealed by Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Waleed Baig for reported violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), here

One milk shop at Clifton was also sealed by Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines on account of the alleged violation of COVID-19 SOPs, said a statement on Thursday.

The shopkeepers and owners of restaurants are strictly directed to follow the COVID19 SOPs inlcuding use of face-mask and gloves as the precautionary measures to stop further spread of coronavirus.

