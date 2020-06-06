UrduPoint.com
Shops Sealed In Lakki Marwat For Violating Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Nadir Shahzad Saturday visited markets of the city and sealed five shops on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He also inspected implementation of SOPs in the city and warned business owners of strict action if directives of district administration were ignored.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and adopt precautionary measures to contain corona spread and save precious lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

