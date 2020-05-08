Shops sealed over lockdown violation in Faisalabad

The district administration has sealed various shops in the city over violation of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari during inspection of lockdown in the city found various shops open.

He gave orders to seal the shops including Ashraf Sweets, Shaukat Fabrics on Satiana road, and Paradise Corporation.

Also, two persons from banquet halls located inside Koh-e-Noor plaza,Jarranwala road were arrested on the orders of local administration.