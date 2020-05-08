UrduPoint.com
Shops Sealed Over Lockdown Violation In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

The district administration has sealed various shops in the city over violation of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The district administration has sealed various shops in the city over violation of lockdown imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari during inspection of lockdown in the city found various shops open.

He gave orders to seal the shops including Ashraf Sweets, Shaukat Fabrics on Satiana road, and Paradise Corporation.

Also, two persons from banquet halls located inside Koh-e-Noor plaza,Jarranwala road were arrested on the orders of local administration.

