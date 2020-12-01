UrduPoint.com
Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown over violations of the coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and sealed 10 garment shops besides eight food points.

The monitoring team was headed by Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehndi Maloof and checked various markets of the area. Ten garment shops were sealed over SOPs violations and warning was issued to 13 others.

The shops owners were directed to ensure proper implementation of SOPs. Butt Karahi, Pehwal Bar.B. Q and Sardar Fish Corner were sealed over SOPs violation.

