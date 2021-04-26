UrduPoint.com
Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:19 PM

The city district administration sealed three shops in Cantonment area besides imposing heavy fines on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Monday

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed a boutique Rang Ja in DHA Y block, Khalid Trading Company and Ehsan Traders in main boulevard DHA over SOPs violation.

He warned the shopkeepers to follow the corona relate SOPs otherwise shop or mart would be sealed in case of negligence.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed along with Police and Rangers personnel visited the micro smart lockdown areas in his jurisdiction and inspected the corona related SOPs implementation.

