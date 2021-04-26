Shops sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed three shops in Cantonment area besides imposing heavy fines on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed three shops in Cantonment area besides imposing heavy fines on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha sealed a boutique Rang Ja in DHA Y block, Khalid Trading Company and Ehsan Traders in main boulevard DHA over SOPs violation.

He warned the shopkeepers to follow the corona relate SOPs otherwise shop or mart would be sealed in case of negligence.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed along with Police and Rangers personnel visited the micro smart lockdown areas in his jurisdiction and inspected the corona related SOPs implementation.