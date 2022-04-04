Shops sealed over use of polythene bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday launched a crackdown against the sale of polythene bags and sealed five bakers shops at various points of the provincial capital.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed sealed Hafiz Sweets, Gulshan-e-Shreen, K&Ns, Goonga sweets & bakers and Menu distribution center at Kareem Park area of Allama Iqbal Town for using polythene bags.

It was pertinent to mentioned here that Punjab government had imposed a ban on thesale, use and manufacturing of polythene bags of all types.