Shops Sealed Over Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs Allowed To Reopen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:05 PM

The eleven different kinds of shops sealed on the violation of COVID-19 SOPs in various parts of the city Tuesday were allowed to reopen at the request of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The eleven different kinds of shops sealed on the violation of COVID-19 SOPs in various parts of the city Tuesday were allowed to reopen at the request of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI).

Acting President RCCI, Shawaiz Malik quoted the Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq here as saying.

Malik said he had discussed the problems being faced by the traders with the DC in a meeting after the issuance of notification over the closing of businesses at 6 PM.

He said that he asked the DC to adopt a uniform lock-down policy in the twin cities to deal with Coronavirus by taking all stakeholders on board.

Malik said that the DC while acknowledging the request of the trader's unsealed the shops without any fine and assured full cooperation for resolving the issues of the business community.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement from the DPR, Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq strictly asked the traders to abide by the SOPs regarding coronavirus.

He asked the traders to follow the timings of the Punjab government else those shopkeepers who violated the SOPs, their shops would be sealed and warned not to repeat the practice in the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

