Shop’s security guard electrocuted in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A 40-year-old private security guard working at a shoe shop, was electrocuted here in the limits of City

police station.

According to initial reports, a security guard named Muhammad Arslan who was performing duty at a shoe brand shop, situated at North Circular road, died of electric shock.

APP/akt