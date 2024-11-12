Shop’s Security Guard Electrocuted In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A 40-year-old private security guard working at a shoe shop, was electrocuted here in the limits of City
police station.
According to initial reports, a security guard named Muhammad Arslan who was performing duty at a shoe brand shop, situated at North Circular road, died of electric shock.
APP/akt
