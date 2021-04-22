UrduPoint.com
Shops, Super Stores Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Shops, super stores sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed super stores, shops and restaurants in the provincial capital and imposed fine over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed super stores, shops and restaurants in the provincial capital and imposed fine over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha and AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed various super stores including Euro Store at Tajpura and Bedian Road, and Supreme Mark at Canal Road over the SOPs violation.

AC Model Towm Ibrahim Arbab and AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed Euro Stores at Scheme Mor and Garden Town. AC Model Town also arrested the manager of Euro Store Garden Town over sugar price violation.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow the coronavirus SOPs strictly.

