Shops To Remain Close Under Smart Lockdown In Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khuzdar on Thursday issued orders from his Office that all kinds of shops including backers will be closed in Khuzdar during the smart lockdown on Friday while action would be taken against those violators.

He said the Government of Balochistan will have a holiday on Friday during Smart Lockdown as per notification number SO (Jud) 8 (31) 2020 / 212-1234 of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

It is said that all kinds of shops including retailers and bakers will be completely closed in Khuzdar on the same day.

However, medical stores, milk sellers, and tandoors will be exempted from this decision and action will be taken against those violators when they found in violation of lockdown.

More Stories From Pakistan

