Shops to remain open for Eid shopping on off days: Notificaiton

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday in light of directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed business activities to continue for Eid ul Fitr on off days including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A notification said, owing to Eid shopping, the shopkeepers are allowed to open shops for last three remaining days of Ramazan i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The shopkeepers would be bound to close their shops after 05:00 p.m. on these days.

However, the bakeries owners can keep continue their business even after 05:00p.m. for take-away and home-delivery services.

The shopkeepers will ensure implementation of SOPs prescribed by the government in the wake of coronavirus spread.