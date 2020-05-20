UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops To Remain Open For Eid Shopping On Off Days: Notificaiton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

Shops to remain open for Eid shopping on off days: Notificaiton

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday in light of directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed business activities to continue for Eid ul Fitr on off days including Friday, Saturday and Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday in light of directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed business activities to continue for Eid ul Fitr on off days including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A notification said, owing to Eid shopping, the shopkeepers are allowed to open shops for last three remaining days of Ramazan i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The shopkeepers would be bound to close their shops after 05:00 p.m. on these days.

However, the bakeries owners can keep continue their business even after 05:00p.m. for take-away and home-delivery services.

The shopkeepers will ensure implementation of SOPs prescribed by the government in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

48 seconds ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan will not go for commercial loans' refinan ..

40 seconds ago

Price of per tola Gold increases by Rs 300

27 minutes ago

UAE’s cultural diversity based on coexistence, t ..

31 minutes ago

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife seeks divorce

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.