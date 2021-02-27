Shops,restaurants sealed

The city district administration sealed six shops and two restaurants besides imposing a heavy fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed six shops and two restaurants besides imposing a heavy fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed Cantt sealed Ikhlaq Bhai food Corner, Makkah Paint, Ice Land, Ejaz Pharmacy, Decent Pharmacy, MA Snooker Club, Rizwan Cold Corner and Rizwan Hair Cut Saloon over coronavirus SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersto follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.