Shorkot district admin cracks down on land grabbers

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The district administration of Shorkot on Wednesday backed by the district police has reclaimed five kanals of school land in Chak Ghagh.

According to district administration, the land had been illegally occupied by the Qabza Mafia for years who had even constructed buildings on the government property.

Acting on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, the district administration has launched a comprehensive operation against land grabbers.

During the operation all unlawful structures erected on the school land were demolished.

The recovered land will now be used for its intended purpose, providing educational facilities to the local community.

APP/dba