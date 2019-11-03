UrduPoint.com
Shorkot Team Wins T20 Cricket Match

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Shorkot team won a T20 cricket match against Khanewal team, held at Shabbir Stadium on Sunday.

The T20 match was organised by sports department, along with social welfare department.

Shorkot team won the match in super over.

MPA Shahida Ahmad Hayat was the chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among players.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahida said youth should participate actively in sports along with study, adding sports was vital for a healthy life.

