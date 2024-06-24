Shoro assures prompt action to restore Water Supply

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Monday has announced that concerted efforts are underway to restore water supply to the canals by expeditiously activating the Sukkur Barrage.

The minister's statement comes as a relief to farmers and agriculturalists in the region, who have been facing severe water scarcity due to damage to the barrage's gates.

Minister Shoro has assured that the necessary repairs and maintenance work are being carried out on a war footing to ensure that the barrage is restored to its optimal functioning level. The minister has also directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary measures to minimize the disruption to water supply and ensure that the canals are replenished at the earliest.

The prompt action is expected to bring relief to millions of farmers in Sindh, who are dependent on the water supply from the Sukkur Barrage for their crops. The minister's assurance has come as a breather for the agricultural sector in the region, which was facing severe distress due to the damage to the barrage.

In a statement released from Sukkur, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro provided an update on the repair works at Sukkur Barrage.

The Minister announced that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Gate No. 47 has been prepared, paving the way for its restoration.

He told that the Chinese engineers are currently working on the repair of Gate No. 44, which was already underway before the recent accident.

The minister's statement aims to reassure that the necessary steps are being taken to restore the barrage to its optimal functioning level, ensuring the timely supply of water to the canals and supporting the agricultural sector in the region.

The provincial minister added that a camp has been set up at Sukkur barrage, engineers and experts are working day and night.

Jam Khan Shoro also said that a committee has been formed to investigate the damage to the gates of Sukkur barrage, which will give a report in 5 days.