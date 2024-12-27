Shoro inspects ongoing development work at Sukkur Barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro on Friday visited the Sukkur Barrage and held an important meeting with Chinese engineers to discuss the repair work of the barrage's gates.

The Chinese engineers and irrigation officials briefed the minister on the progress of the repair work, particularly on Gate No. 44.

During his visit, Shoro also inspected the ongoing development work at the Sukkur Barrage. He was accompanied by Environmental Adviser Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Sindh Assembly Member Dr. Sikandar Shoro, and other officials.

The Sukkur Barrage is a vital component of Sindh's irrigation system, controlling water flow in the River Indus for irrigation and flood control purposes . The barrage's repair and maintenance are crucial for ensuring the smooth supply of water to the province's agricultural lands.