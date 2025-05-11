Shoro reviews progress of Sukkur & Guddu Barrages projects

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, to review the progress of ongoing improvement projects at Sukkur and Guddu Barrages on Sunday. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary of Irrigation Department, Zarif Keerio, representatives from PDSB, Chief Engineers, PMO, PIC, contractors, and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed in detail about the ongoing restoration work at Sukkur and Guddu Barrages. Jam Khan Shoro directed the concerned authorities to complete the projects within the approved schedule and maintain high standards of quality.

The minister emphasized the importance of regular field visits by officers to monitor the progress of work personally. He stressed that no compromise would be made on the quality of projects and all construction work should meet international standards.

Jam Khan Shoro stated that the completion of these projects would not only improve the irrigation system but also have a positive impact on agriculture and the economy of Sindh. The minister also directed contractors to utilize all their resources to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.