Short Circuit Fire Reported In I-8 Markaz's Cash N Carry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

A fire eruption incident on Friday occurred in a cash and carry in I-8 Markaz of the federal capital where no major property and life losses were reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A fire eruption incident on Friday occurred in a cash and carry in I-8 Markaz of the Federal capital where no major property and life losses were reported.

Assistant Director Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management Rizwan told APP that the fire was primarily flared up due to short circuit, however, the MCI fire brigade promptly responded to the situation and put out the fire.

He said no life or property damages took place during the incident where only diapers kept for sale got burnt.

