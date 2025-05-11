Open Menu

Short Circuit Sparks Fire At BBH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Short circuit sparks fire at BBH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A sudden fire broke out in the storeroom of the officers’ wards at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in the jurisdiction of the Waris Khan Police Station on Saturday.

The initial reports suggest that the fire started due to a short circuit.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 teams quickly reached the scene and brought the fire under control.

Due to the quick response and professional work of the rescue teams, there were no injuries or serious financial losses.

According to the hospital administration, only some files and a small amount of equipment in the storeroom were damaged.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan