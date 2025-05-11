Short circuit sparks fire at BBH

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A sudden fire broke out in the storeroom of the officers’ wards at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in the jurisdiction of the Waris Khan Police Station on Saturday.

The initial reports suggest that the fire started due to a short circuit.

As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 teams quickly reached the scene and brought the fire under control.

Due to the quick response and professional work of the rescue teams, there were no injuries or serious financial losses.

According to the hospital administration, only some files and a small amount of equipment in the storeroom were damaged.