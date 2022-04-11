Short circuit turns plastic factory into ashes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A short circuit followed by fire eruption Monday turned a plastic factory in Industry Estate Hayatabad into ashes however no loss of life was reported, Rescue 1122 reported.

As soon as the report was received, two fire engines rushed to the site and extinguished the fire after 55 minutes of efforts, 1122 sources said adding that no casualties were reported in the blaze.