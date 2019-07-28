Short composition, delay of trains irk rail passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Rail passengers of Lahore-Narowal section riled over short composition and unnecessary delay of trains at Lahore railway station.

PR Daily Passengers Association chairman Hafiz Abdul Qayyum while talking to media on Sunday, said that Up-ward trains to Narowal and Sialkot were unnecessarily delayed by the railway staff.

He said that 209-Up Faiz Ahmad Faiz Passenger train which leaves here at 6:30 pm, was running with only three coaches instead of seven including a luggage coach which carries half passengers than a full coach.

He also said the train was intentionally delayed for more than an hour which was painful for passengers especially children and women as many of these passengers have to travel to far off areas in the night time.

Shahid Mehmood, an education officer and daily commuter said that sometimes several passengers could not embark the train due to heavy crowd.

He requested the PR Minister Sh Rashid Ahmad and PR administration to look into the matter and ensure complete composition as well as in time departure of every train under first come first go policy.

When contacted the railway officers concerned, they said that train composition could not be completed till the arrival of new coaches, however, the staff said that train schedule would soon be corrected which was disturbed due to rainy season.