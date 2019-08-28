Short composition of trains irk rail passengers

UrduPoint.com
Rail passengers of Lahore-Narowal section riled over short compositions and unnecessary delay of trains at Lahore railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Rail passengers of Lahore-Narowal section riled over short compositions and unnecessary delay of trains at Lahore railway station.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, PR Daily Passengers Association Chairman Hafiz Abdul Qayyum said that up-country trains from Lahore to Narowal and Sialkot were running with incomplete rakes due to which passengers have to travel on roof tops of coaches and on locomotives that may cause any incident.

He said that 209-Up Faiz Ahmad Faiz Passenger train, 210-Down, 211-Up and 212-Down trains were running overcrowded but, he alleged the PR administration was not cooperating with the passengers and were forced to travel like animals in the trains.

He said that trains run with only three coaches instead of seven including a brake (luggage compartment) which carries half passengers than a full coach.

He also said that train was intentionally delayed for more than one hour which was painful for passengers specially children and women in sultry and humid weather as many of these passengers have to travel to far-off areas in the night time.

Saleem Ali, a businessman and daily commuter said that sometimes several passengers could not embark the train due to heavy crowd.

He appealed to the PR Minister Sh Rashid Ahmad and PR administration to look into the matter and ensure complete composition as well as right time departure of every train under first come first go policy.

When contacted the concerned railway officers, they said that train composition could not be completed till the arrival of new coaches, however, the staff said that train schedule would soon be corrected which was disturbed due to rainy season.

