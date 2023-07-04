Open Menu

Short Courses Pave Way For Youth In The Freelance Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Learning skills through short course allows youth to work in the international market with flexibility and freedom of choice in freelance industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Learning skills through short course allows youth to work in the international market with flexibility and freedom of choice in freelance industry.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of Cognitive Innovations Farhan Ahmed pointed out that Information Technology (IT) experts in countries like the United States charged over $100 USD per hour whereas Pakistani experts got around $30 USD which made them a favoured choice for international clients.

Farhan explained that the freelance industry provided a work environment where experts could sell their skills.

He said that freelancers could choose from a wide range of options, including web development, coding, voice overs, application development, and content writing.

He emphasized that a degree was not a requirement to enter the freelance industry and aspiring freelancers could acquire the necessary skills through short courses spanning three to six months.

Additionally, he noted that online tutorials and free lessons available on the internet could help freelancers to further enhance their skills.

However, Farhan cautioned that freelancing was not as easy as some tech gurus might describe it in their tutorials.

He advised freelancers to exercise patience, consistency, and remain active in the freelancing world.

He said that communication was key to success and he encouraged freelancers to create a compelling profile that accurately describes their skills.

He said that analyzing the profiles of competitors and selecting impactful words could significantly improve their chances of attracting clients.

He also warned against using artificial intelligence to write profiles, as clients could easily identify the lack of human effort.

Regarding acquiring initial work, Farhan acknowledged that the beginning could be challenging since clients often prefer freelancers with previous experience and positive reviews.

However, he reassured new freelancers that clients understood the hardships faced by beginners and were often willing to compromise, especially considering the cost-effectiveness of hiring freelancers from Pakistan.

He further mentioned that the government offered various platforms such as Digiskills, E-Karobar, and vocational training centers, which provided free training programs to benefit newbies in the freelancing industry.

When it comes to redeeming earnings, Farhan highlighted that freelancers had multiple options, including wire transfers, Wise, and Payoneer.

He also commended the government's support for freelancers and noted that opening bank accounts and completing registration processes had become easier which could be done online.

