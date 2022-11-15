Short film competition held at Punjab University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab University's Department of Film and Broadcasting organised a short film competition, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in which a large number of students participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab University's Department of Film and Broadcasting organised a short film competition, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in which a large number of students participated.

Chairperson Department of Film and Broadcasting Professor Dr Lubna Zaheer, Additional Director NAB Atiya Azmat, Additional Director Asif Raza, senior faculty members including Dr Waqar Malik, Dr Rashid Khan and others participated in the event.

In her address, Dr Lubna Zaheer said that NAB's efforts to make Pakistan free from corruption were commendable. She said that such events should be held continuously so that students could learn.

Ms Atiya, while congratulating students who won the competition, said that corruption always starts at the individual level and we should try to avoid it.

Later, certificates of appreciation were presented to the participants.