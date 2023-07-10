Short film "Muhafiz" on police screened at Al-Hamra

The opening ceremony of the short film "Muhafiz", made jointly by Punjab Police and university students, was held at Al-Hamra Hall in which Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar addressed and issued important instructions to the force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of the short film "Muhafiz", made jointly by Punjab Police and university students, was held at Al-Hamra Hall in which Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar addressed and issued important instructions to the force.

Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the creative effort of the university students in "Muhafiz" and said that the day and night of the police force has been depicted in a commendable manner by the university students in the form of a short film.

Addressing the force, Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the effect of the change in police offices and career growth should also be seen in the performance and attitudes of the force.

The IG Punjab said that the police force of 200,000 should do one thing every day which would benefit the common man, because the alternative of all the promotion and welfare measures is the delivery of justice to the common citizens.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that motivation, determination, courage, honor and respect should be returned to the people in the form of excellent performance.

During his speech, IG Punjab said that steps are being taken for the promotions of the force and 7000 more would be promoted soon.

The driving license production rate has been increased by 750 percent, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar also said that the income received from the management is being utilized for the welfare of the force.

In the ceremony held at Al-Hamra Hall No.

1, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan said that no one could depict human lives better than literature and art and this short film is a reflection of the fact that the police force is serving.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, CTO Lahore Mustansar Firoz, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Javed Malhi and other officers, retired senior Police officers, senior journalist Majeebur Rehman Shami, Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, Salman Ghani, Mansoor Azam and others were also present in the ceremony.

The short film "Muhafiz" was also screened at the event. A 28-minute short film "Muhafiz" made in collaboration between university students and Punjab Police is based on the day and night of police jawans.

The film "Mahafiz" depicted the professional and personal life of a dutiful police officer and highlighted the various challenges, ups and downs in the police career and the determination and morale of the force.

Speaking at the event, student Khadim Hussain said that he completed his internship at the Central Police Office, during which he got the opportunity to see the working of police employees- long duty hours and other professional matters closely and the actual criticism of the police.

Khadim Hussain further said that he is deeply grateful for the support of the Punjab Police and the purpose of making this film is to expose the aspects of the lives of the police force to the public.