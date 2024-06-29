Open Menu

Short Film "She The Peace-builder" Premiered At PPC

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM

The powerful short film "She The Peace-builder" was premiered at the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Saturday, drawing an impassioned audience of media representatives, women's rights activists and influential community members

Directed by Zeenat Bibi and produced in collaboration with Search for Common Ground and the Aurat Foundation, the film delivers a compelling message on the indispensable role of women in establishing peace in tribal districts.

The film's narrative spotlights the creation of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) committees in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), underscoring their effectiveness in resolving local conflicts. However, it exposes a glaring injustice: women are systematically excluded from these committees and denied the right to present their cases before the jirga (tribal council). This blatant exclusion impedes the path to sustainable peace and violates women's fundamental rights.

Through riveting storytelling, "She The Peace-builder" tackles critical issues such as property rights, divorce, domestic violence, and child custody, which overwhelmingly affect women in these regions.

Director Zeenat Bibi issued a fervent call to action, emphasizing the urgent need to amplify women's voices and secure their representation in ADR committees. She implored the government to allocate specific seats for women, ensuring their full participation and addressing their pressing issues.

The event, co-hosted by Zeenat Bibi, Rahat Shinwari, Naveed Yousafzai, and a women's rights activist, sought to galvanize awareness and action regarding the essential role of women in peace-building.

The screening served as a powerful reminder of the critical need for women's inclusion in decision-making processes to achieve genuine and lasting peace.

