Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase unexplored domestic travel landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The winner of National Amateur Short Film festival,Shahzaib Ali, on Wednesday pledged showcasing unexplored domestic travel landscape of country through his documentaries aiming to portray positive and progressive image of Pakistan.

A Beaconhouse National University, Lahore, graduate, Shahzaib was among 15 winners being sent to New York Film academy (NYFA), Australia for acquiring one year Film-making Diploma.

Talking to APP, he said his 12-minutes documentary "Jo Guzar Gaye,"(The Indus Identity) endeavours to link back the Pakistani identity to the Indus Valley Colivilization showcasing that the identity of people occupying this land has always been different from those living in the plains of Ganges.

Pakistan has an old civilisation as there was huge difference between Indus Valley Civilisation and Ganga-Jamuna Civilisation, he said giving this message in the documentary.

The National Amateur Short Film Festival-21 (NASFF) contest had received a total of over 1,100 entries from 72 different educational institutions from across Pakistan.

The Grand Finale of the event was held on June 26, 2021.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had sought online registration for the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF).

The festival was meant to proffer a chance to such talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan.

