Short Nap Of Bus Driver Claims His Life

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A short nap of the driver of a passenger bus claimed his life while another crew member injured critically as he fell in to short nap on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) near Hakla interchange Fatehjang on early hours of Sunday, sources said.

According to Rescue 1122 and national and highway and motorway Police officials, the Rawalpindi bound passenger bus coming from Mianwali rammed into a truck from its rear as the bus driver fell into a sharp nap. Due to the incident, driver 24 year old Muhammad Akmal died on the spot and his body was retrieved after three hours of hectic efforts. On the other hand 22 years old Siraj Din- a crew member was injured critically. Later the injured and body was shifted to a local hospital. Police investigating the case.

