Short Samar courses continue at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) To make the youth of the region skillful, different short Samar courses are continued at Rawalpindi Arts Council. The courses are include singing, harmonium, tabla, organ, guitar, violin, sittar, paining, art & craft, child art, calligraphy, pottery decoration, fashion designing, self-grooming, handmade jewelry, flower making, baking, continental dishes, mughal dishes, Italian dishes, cutting & sewing, candle making, computer & computer graphics, textile designing, spoken English, interior decoration, glass painting, and stocking flower.

There is no limit of age and education to facilitate the more and more people and to indulge them in positive activities.

A large number of students are participating in short Samar courses.