Short stories books to be launched at language Fest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Around 11 (eleven) new short story books in different mother languages will be launched at the 5th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival kicking off Friday here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The books to be launched at the event included the mother languages such as urdu, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi, Jaangli, Brahui, Pushto and Saraiki.

The Festival, starting today has been organized with the collaboration of Indus Cultural Forum and other institutions who have developed ambitious program with added attractions to mark success of the festival, which has become one of the key features of Federal Capital's cultural and literary scene.

Other partners and sponsors of the event include Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation, Society for Alternative Media and Research (SAMAR) and other organizations.

The festival that coincides with international mother languages day on 21st February, highlights the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity. More than 150 Writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages have been invited to take part in this year's festival.