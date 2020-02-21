UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Short Stories Books To Be Launched At Language Fest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:12 PM

Short stories books to be launched at language Fest

Around 11 (eleven) new short story books in different mother languages will be launched at the 5th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival kicking off Friday here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Around 11 (eleven) new short story books in different mother languages will be launched at the 5th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival kicking off Friday here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The books to be launched at the event included the mother languages such as urdu, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi, Jaangli, Brahui, Pushto and Saraiki.

The Festival, starting today has been organized with the collaboration of Indus Cultural Forum and other institutions who have developed ambitious program with added attractions to mark success of the festival, which has become one of the key features of Federal Capital's cultural and literary scene.

Other partners and sponsors of the event include Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation, Society for Alternative Media and Research (SAMAR) and other organizations.

The festival that coincides with international mother languages day on 21st February, highlights the potential of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity. More than 150 Writers, intellectuals, artists and activists from up to 20 Pakistani languages have been invited to take part in this year's festival.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab February Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leads UNESCO&#039;s global anti-doping efforts

15 minutes ago

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

50 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against dollar in interbank trad ..

15 seconds ago

RDIF, UAE's Mubadala Fund Give Internet Access to ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.