UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Short Summer Courses Continue At RAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Short summer courses continue at RAC

To make the youth of the region skillful, different short summer courses are continued at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :To make the youth of the region skillful, different short summer courses are continued at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

According to RAC spokesman, the classes of the courses including singing, harmonium, tabla, organ, guitar, violin, sittar, paining, art & craft, child art, calligraphy, pottery, decoration, fashion designing, self-grooming, handmade jewelry, flower making, baking, continental dishes, mughal dishes, Italian dishes, cutting & sewing, candle making, computer & computer graphics, textile designing, spoken English, interior decoration, glass painting and stocking flower have been arranged.

There is no limit of age and education to facilitate maximum people and to encourage them in positive activities, he said adding a large number of students were participating in short summer courses.

Related Topics

Education Jewelry Rawalpindi Textile Mughal Iron And Steel Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Petrol prices likely to be decreased next month

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forc ..

55 seconds ago

China pledges to further cooperation with UK as ne ..

57 seconds ago

NAB recovers Rs 326 billion from corrupt: Justice ..

1 minute ago

Ehsaas Labour Expert Group meets 8th time within t ..

1 minute ago

Emirati Entrepreneurs Association, Chinese Trade C ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.