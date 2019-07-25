Short summer courses continue at RAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :To make the youth of the region skillful, different short summer courses are continued at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

According to RAC spokesman, the classes of the courses including singing, harmonium, tabla, organ, guitar, violin, sittar, paining, art & craft, child art, calligraphy, pottery, decoration, fashion designing, self-grooming, handmade jewelry, flower making, baking, continental dishes, mughal dishes, Italian dishes, cutting & sewing, candle making, computer & computer graphics, textile designing, spoken English, interior decoration, glass painting and stocking flower have been arranged.

There is no limit of age and education to facilitate maximum people and to encourage them in positive activities, he said adding a large number of students were participating in short summer courses.