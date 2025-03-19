Shortage of car parking irks citizens ahead of Eid shopping spree

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The shortage of car parking in shopping malls and business arcades in Peshawar city has irked Eid and iftar shoppers besides causing traffic jams.

These days, people were facing a lot of problems in Peshawar to park their vehicles owing to lack of car parking facilities in shopping markets especially in city, cantonment and university road and worst traffic jams in Karimpura, Hasthnagri, Saddar Road, Jahngirabad and board areas especially during iftar were almost a routine matter.

Car parking has become a great problem not only for motorists but also for the shopkeepers in main bazaars of the city Shafi market, Sonhri Masjid Road, Opposite Bara Bazaar, Qisa Khwani bazaar, Arbab Road, Jehangir Abad and Karkano markets and people have to wait for hours to move to their respective destination.

Riaz Khan, who visited Karimpura bazar with family , told APP on Wednesday that we have been trapped in a rush for nearly two hours due to traffic jams and broke fast on the road last evening.

In the absence of a proper parking facility, he said, it is very hard for customers to park the vehicles which are often lifted by the traffic police and shoppers have to pay an extra amount as fine to get their vehicle back.

The motorists are being seen keep on moving in search of a parking place for their vehicles while traffic wardens try every way for ensure a smooth flow of traffic, but apparently seen helpless owing to lack of proper parking spaces in markets in Peshawar.

The visitors requested the authorities to make proper parking spaces in all the main markets of Peshawar as lack of parking lots creates traffic jams on roads and precious time of shoppers are being wasted.

Ehtisham Qaisar, a motorist coming to Nowshera told APP that he was searching for parking place for the last one hour in Karimpura bazaar, but because of lack of parking lots it is very difficult to find any suitable place and resultantly his precious time was being wasted.

The shopkeepers, who are parking their own vehicles in front of their shops and occupy the place for full day were also added to the difficulties of shoppers these days, he added.

He said people of Peshawar wanted car parking facilities, roads and communication facilities rather than Rapid Bus Service. Sajid Ali, another motorist of Nowshera said he had parked his vehicle some 100 meters away from the main market because of traffic rush and lack of parking space in Karimpura market.