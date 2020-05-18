Shortage of cars parking displeases Eid shoppers

The shortage of cars parking facilities in most of shopping markets in cantonment and city have irked Eid shoppers on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The shortage of cars parking facilities in most of shopping markets in cantonment and city have irked Eid shoppers on Monday.

As less than a week left in Eidul Fitre celebrations, Eid shopers have started arriving to shopping markets in city, cantonment and university road in large numbers by parking their vehicles mostly on roadsides due to lack of parking space, which were causing traffic jam.

The easing of lockdown restrictions and allowing of passengers transport by KP Government have helped Eid shoppers of others districts to visit major shopping centers in Qisakhwani, cantonment, Tehkal, Jehingirabad and University Road in Peshawar to select appropriate garments including ready made cloths and footwear besides others necessary items at affordable prices, which are putting extra pressure on the existing cars parking facilities here.

As result, majority of shoppers are being seen parking their vehicles on main roads in front of shopping centers and arcades, resulting massive traffic jams during afternoon in Peshawar.

The problem of cars parking is one of the great challenge for police and district administration as the number of vehicles has started increasing in Peshawar during last days of Ramadan and would enlarged further on Chand Raat.

These days, people were spending hours on roads due to massive traffic jams before reaching to their respective destinations.

"Traffic jam was a major issue in Peshawar these days because of shortage of car parking facilities," Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer whose vehicle was trapped in traffic mess at Qissa Khwani vazar for two half hours said.

"Along with my family, I came from Pabbi Nowshera district to Peshawar for Eid shopping and spent about two hours on main Qissa Khwani road due to massive traffic mess." He said most of people were not maintaining social distancing during shopping and make their loved ones vulnerable to become victims of fatal coronavirus.

Khan said threats of coronavirus was still existing and urged people as well as shopkeepers to adopt all precautionary measures for safety of others.

He said shopping markets having no cars parking facilities and did not follow SOPs should be sealed.

"I ask from district administration where people would park their vehicles except on roads sides due to absence of car parking facilities in most of major arcades and shopping centres in Peshawar," said former Nazim Bahadar Khan after his car was trapped in traffic jam on Saddar Road.

"It takes two hours to park my car in a private parking lot, which is too far from the shopping center and mostly there is no empty space in the parking area," Bahadar Khan said.

He said most car parking owners were charging people heavily that needed to be checked by district administration.

The parking of cars on roadside reduces space for movement of vehicles, creating traffic mess and mental agony of Eid shoppers.

"The rich people spend millions of rupees on construction of plazas and shopping malls but did not pay attention to car parking facilities and resultantly not only their business affects but shoppers also suffer especially during Eid days," he maintained.

He suggested that maps of all those shopping centers and plazas, which carry no proper parking facilities should not be passed and already existing ones should be closed unless provided such facilities for people's convenience.

The Nazim complained about high overcharging by contractors and owners of private car parking and demanded of the Govt to take strict action against violators.

He said most of contractors of private car parking are currently charging Rs50 to Rs100 per vehicle that cannot be afforded by middle class and low income groups.

He said this scenario gives the traffic police an opportunity to lift as much cars and motorcycles as possible and resultantly such practices often displeased Eid shoppers He urged district administration, Peshawar Development Authority and police to ensure car parking facilities in all major plazas and arcades for facilitation of people and strict action should be taken against violators.

The people also requested KP Govt to increase business time from existing 5p.m to 11p.m to enable them to complete their shopping with comfort.