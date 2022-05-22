UrduPoint.com

Shortage Of Clean Drinking Water To Be Resolved Soon In Abbottabad: Mushtaq Ghani

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Shortage of clean drinking water to be resolved soon in Abbottabad: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday inaugurated a number of projects completed by Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) including 17 tube wells, repair, and maintenance of three water tanks, as well as laying the foundation stone for a 27,000-foot water supply line.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the shortage of clean drinking water in Abbottabad city would be resolved soon on a permanent basis, while paying tribute to the staff of WSSCA on the occasion said that WSSCA Abbottabad has repaired and rehabilitated tube wells that were reported to be inoperable by other agencies.

He said WSSCA has solved the water supply issue of a huge area by repairing a tube well which was out of order for the last 30 years I am proud of it.

Governor KP said that in order to permanently resolve the water crisis in Abbottabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is investing Rs. 7 billion under the Cities Improvement Project, he also announced allocating more funds to provide clean drinking water to every citizen.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani congratulated the citizens on the inauguration of the Dhamtoor Bypass and also announced to take 300 kanals of land near Dotar for sports Complex.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Javed Abbasi briefed the participants about all the ongoing and completed projects. Chairman board of Directors WSSCA Sarfraz Khan Jadoon welcomed guests and talked about his 15 monthly performance as Chairman.

He said that WSSCA is available for public service day and night and the water supply has been doubled in all areas. Sarfraz Khan Jadoon said that they will bring further improvement in the water system in the near future to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens.

The event was attended by a large number of civil society, media representatives, the business community, WASA officers, members of the Board of Directors and local dignitaries.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Business Abbottabad Water Civil Society Company Sunday Media Event All Billion

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

8 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

16 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.