Shortage of doctors, paramedical staff at RHCs to be fulfilled: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir said that shortage of doctors and paramedical staff would be fulfilled at all rural health centers (RHCs) to ensure best medical facilities for masses at their door step.

Presiding over a meeting of district health authority here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that free medical facilities at all hospital and rural health centres was a top priority of the provincial government and added that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that it has been decided to being more improvement in health sector.

He directed officers concerned to ensure 100 percent availability of medicines at all hospitals and rural health centres. He said that shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at rural health centres would be fulfilled at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner maintained that he himself would conduct surprise visits of hospital to review performance and service deliver adding that funds would be released on priority for provision of emergency medicines and repairing of medical equipments.