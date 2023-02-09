UrduPoint.com

Shortage Of Doctors, Paramedical Staff At RHCs To Be Fulfilled: DC

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Shortage of doctors, paramedical staff at RHCs to be fulfilled: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir said that shortage of doctors and paramedical staff would be fulfilled at all rural health centers (RHCs) to ensure best medical facilities for masses at their door step.

Presiding over a meeting of district health authority here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that free medical facilities at all hospital and rural health centres was a top priority of the provincial government and added that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that it has been decided to being more improvement in health sector.

He directed officers concerned to ensure 100 percent availability of medicines at all hospitals and rural health centres. He said that shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at rural health centres would be fulfilled at the earliest.

The deputy commissioner maintained that he himself would conduct surprise visits of hospital to review performance and service deliver adding that funds would be released on priority for provision of emergency medicines and repairing of medical equipments.

Related Topics

Shortage All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

1 minute ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

16 minutes ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

30 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.