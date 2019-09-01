Shortage of driving schools for women in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal capital with increasing number of vehicles and population has multiplied the transport needs of people dwelling in the metropolis alongwith lack of dedicated training schools for women.

The working women have to face different problems while traveling on local transport and were aspiring to learn driving in federal capital.

The shortage of driving schools in the city is a major issue where those few providing training are charging high fees and making it unaffordable for most of the middle class women.

The women who want to take admission in driving schools complained about the lack of expert and cooperative trainers.

The women also demanded that driving schools should cut their present fees to half so they can pay the fees.In Islamabad, driving schools were charging Rs 5000 to Rs 10000 for 15 days of training.They called for taking notice of the situation.

Islamabad Traffic Police driving centre were charging less but it has limited capacity and could not accommodate all the applicants, they added.

Amara Batool said that she had approached ITP driving school but was put on a long waiting list. More driving schools were needed for females desiring to learn driving, she said.