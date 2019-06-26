UrduPoint.com
Shortage Of Educational Institutions Keeps 15000 Children Out Of Schools In GB: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Education Ibrahim Sanai during assembly session said that around 15,000 children remained out of schools for not being enrolled into schools due to shortage of capacity

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Education Ibrahim Sanai during assembly session said that around 15,000 children remained out of schools for not being enrolled into schools due to shortage of capacity.

During budget discussion in the assembly, the education minister said the number of educational institutions in Skardu and Ganche was much lesser due to which 15,000 children could not enrolled themselves in schools in current year and remained deprived of their due right.

He said it was need of the hour that provincial government should firmly focus on creation and establishment of new educational institutions for GB children.

Planning Minister Iqbal Hassan while speaking in the assembly said that such a big number of children remained out of school in regional educational institutions was a matter of grave concern and they have to divert all attention towards this serious issue.

He said despite passage of four years, work on enter-college announced by the Gilgit Baltistan CM could not be executed and appealed to provincial government for initiating work on this project of prime importance.

