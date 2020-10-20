Shortage of funds: Girls school non functional for two months

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A school offering education to over 600 girls that was established by social worker, Mukhtaran Mai in 2002 in Tehsil Alipur, has been non operative owing to want of funds for last two months.

Mukhtaran Mai informed that poor and deserving students were studying in the school which was set up 18 years back with the help of Philanthropists.

" Shortage of funds and financial assistance resulted into closure of school. Now, I have handed over the school to education department to make it functional.

Onus lies on the department to run it. " the social activist informed.

She stated that she handed over it to department four months back but it is still non functional.

When contacted, Chief Executive officer DHA, Syed Kausar Shah told that the school could be run with an amount of Rs 20 million adding that he had written to education department for funds.

"As soon as funds are made available, we will start running the school." he explained.