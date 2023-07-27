Open Menu

Shortage Of Gas Hampering 24 Hours Supply To Domestic Consumers: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Shortage of gas hampering 24 hours supply to domestic consumers: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs, Saad Waseem on Thursday informed the National Assembly that due to a shortage of gas in the country, it could not be provided around the clock to even domestic consumers.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Dr Nafisa Shah regarding the non-supply of natural gas to Khairpur Economic Zones, he said no doubt that gas should be provided to all commercial units across the country but due to a shortage of the gas, a policy has to be devised to provide gas to the domestic consumers on priority.

Currently, limited gas was being provided to even domestic consumers due to the non-availability of gas in the system, he added.

Earlier, moving the calling attention notice, Dr Nafisa Shah said that Khairpur Economic Zone was set up with the vision to promote small and medium industries in the country. Such economic zones were set up with the government's guarantee to provide all services, she said.

She said the Sindh government set up the first economic zone in Khairpur with a total cost of Rs 2 billion which attracted not only local but foreign investment. Some 80-100 units were set up in the zone, she said.

She said Khairpur district has been providing 360 MMCFD gas to the country for the last 20-25 years.

