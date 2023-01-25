Shortage of human resource in police department being addressed; Additional IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday said the shortage of human resource in police department was being addressed and about five thousand personnel were under training at the academy.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting at Karachi Police Office. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Trade Faraz Lakhani, Sindh Secretary Industries Abdul Rasheed Solangi, FPCCI Vice President Shaukat Ali, KATI President Farazur Rehman, LATI President Siraj, SITE Association President Riazuddin and other representatives of business community and ADIGP Crime and Investigation.

The Additional IGP said all the recruitments in police department were being done purely on merit basis.

The police chief urged upon the installation of CCTV cameras in industrial zones to secure the business areas and also called for the installation of cameras inside and outside the industries and in the parking lots as well.

Javed Alam Odho said there were 4 million motorcycles registered in the city and the number was increasing by 4000 on a daily basis, of which theft complaints were also high while spare parts of motorcycles and parts of stolen mobile phones were sold in the markets.

With the cooperation of businessmen, the involved accused could be identified and arrested easily and sale of stolen mobile phones could be stopped.

Innovative programming for in-vehicle trackers and comprehensive strategies for secondary markets were being developed, he said.

Additional IGP Karachi said work on the safe city project was also underway at a fast pace, but in the meantime, entrepreneurs should play their role by cooperation with police so that city could be made a crime-free city.

He also directed the Deputy IGP - Traffic, DIGP - East and concerned officers to resolve the grievances of business community to solve the problems of industrial zones.

Earlier, the business community members their expressed concerns over lack of police presence in industrial zones, illegal establishment of secondary markets in the city, encroachments on highways and other crimes.