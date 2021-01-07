Shortage of Polio workers in Bannu to be taken at govt level, says Commissioner Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) ::Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Commissioner, Bannu Division, while presiding over the Divisional Task Force Meeting on Polio Eradication, said that the shortage of staff for polio eradication in Bannu Division should be met on an urgent basis to take up the issue at the government level. The serious steps taken can be put into practice. They also discussed strategies to ensure security to the polio workers dedicated their services for ensuring polio drops to every child in Bannu under five year of age.

He further said that satisfactory measures would help in getting rid of the contagious disease like Polio. District Police Officers, Health Department officials and other district officers were also present. Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai also directed the polio officers to continue the struggle day and night so that the determination to continue the struggle till polio is eradicated.

He said that polio is a contagious disease due to which children become disabled for life. Against which a regular campaign was launched all over the world and polio has been eradicated from the whole world. But some countries still have the polio virus, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Due to the efforts of the government of Pakistan, polio will soon be eradicated from Pakistan as well. The health department as well as the district administration are continuing their efforts to eradicate polio. And Pakistan is the only country where the district administration and police personnel have also sacrificed their lives. He also paid rich tribute to those sacrificed their live and expressed solidarity with families of the martyrs polio workers.