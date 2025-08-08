Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparities

Lawmakers in the National Assembly Friday voiced concern over domestic airlines charging higher fares on shorter routes, questioning why the Quetta–Islamabad sector costs more than the longer Karachi–Islamabad route

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Lawmakers in the National Assembly Friday voiced concern over domestic airlines charging higher fares on shorter routes, questioning why the Quetta–Islamabad sector costs more than the longer Karachi–Islamabad route.

MNA Usman Badini also raised the issue of non-functional airports in Balochistan, urging the government to expedite steps to make them operational.

Responding to the questions, Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Zeb Jaffar said fare structures are based on global aviation practices and not covered under consumer rights legislation. “There is no law in Pakistan to impose a maximum fare cap,” she told the House, adding that ticket prices are influenced by airline policies, the Dollar exchange rate, maintenance expenses, and other operational costs.

Early bookings, she noted, generally result in lower fares.

Jaffar informed lawmakers that five airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), currently operate in the country. PIA has a fleet of 33 aircraft, of which 19 are operational and cover both domestic and international routes. This limited fleet, she said, places a considerable operational burden on the national carrier.

She added that agreements with private airlines require them to adequately serve smaller stations, and penalties are imposed if they fail to meet this obligation. The parliamentary secretary acknowledged that some airlines are charging comparatively higher fares and said the government could hold meetings with such companies to have the rates reviewed. APP-rzr- szm