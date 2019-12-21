Shortest day of year on Dec 22

The countries located on the northern hemisphere of the globe including Pakistan would experience the shortest day of the year on Sunday, December 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The countries located on the northern hemisphere of the globe including Pakistan would experience the shortest day of the year on Sunday December 22.

Official sources of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told APP on Saturday that in technical parlance, the phenomenon was referred to as the winter solstice.

The sources said solstice was defined as either June or December, of the two times of the year at which the sun was furthest north or south of the equator.