Shortest day of year to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan, like other countries located on the northern hemisphere of the globe, will experience the shortest day of the year on Wednesday Talking to APP, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that in the technical parlance the phenomenon was referred to as the winter solstice.

"Sunrise will be at 07:05 and sunset will be observed at 17:06, while total duration of the day will be around 10 hours and one minute.

"Solstice is defined as either of the two times of the year at which the sun is furthest north or south of the equator. While the winter solstice falls on December 21, the summer solstice occurs on June 21", the PMD official said.