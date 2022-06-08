UrduPoint.com

Shortfall Of 40 % Electricity Leads To Increase In Hours Of Load Shedding: HESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Shortfall of 40 % electricity leads to increase in hours of load shedding: HESCO

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is facing a shortfall of around 40 percent electricity which has led to an increase in the hours of loadshedding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is facing a shortfall of around 40 percent electricity which has led to an increase in the hours of loadshedding.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Wednesday that the company requires 1,200 megawatt power.

However, he added, the national grid was supplying only 730 MW to HESCO, leaving a 470 MW shortage.

According to him, the company was carrying out 6 to 8 hours loadshedding in the urban areas and 10 to 12 hours in the rural areas.

