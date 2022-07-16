(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) In a bid to control the violence on election day on Sunday, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of 22 police stations of four Constituencies have been authorized to seize the weapons from the citizens.

The latest reports say that the SHOs will be able to confiscate the weapons from those who could cause any trouble on election day.

Both the Election Commission and the police made a major decision to keep the by-elections peaceful.

Earlier, the police wrote to the district administration seeking information on residents of the four constituencies who had weapons permits.

The police said that the weapons would be kept in the police station for a few days.

Besides it, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Capital City Police Officer Lahore stated that Lahore police, in collaboration with district administration, finalised all logistics, traffic, and security arrangements in all four constituencies of the provincial metropolis to ensure the safety of voters and presiding staff during the upcoming by-elections.

Kamyana said that the security for the by-elections would be comprehensive and the Election Commission's code of conduct would be enforced fully on the voting day.