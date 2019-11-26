SHOs awarded cash prizes on their outstanding performance

Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday awarded cash prizes to SHO Manghopir Inspector Gul Awan, SHO New Karachi Industrial Area Inspector Kamal Naseem and SIO Garden Muhammad Rafiq cash prizes on their successful action against the criminal elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday awarded cash prizes to SHO Manghopir Inspector Gul Awan, SHO New Karachi Industrial Area Inspector Kamal Naseem and SIO Garden Muhammad Rafiq cash prizes on their successful action against the criminal elements.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also announced to give one basic salary to SHO New Karachi Industrial Area Kamal Naseem on his out-standing performance, said a spokesman of the Karachi Police.

The Karachi police chief has expressed hope that the Karachi police will actively work to control crime and maintain peace in the city in the future.