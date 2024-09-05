Open Menu

SHOs City Jaranwala, FIEDMC Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

SHOs City Jaranwala, FIEDMC suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended station house officers (SHOs) of City Jaranwala and FIEDMC police stations for negligence, delinquency and poor performance.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that the RPO, during an orderly room meeting, checked performance of various SHOs and heard appeals and show-cause notices issued to different police officers.

He found SHO City Jaranwala Police Station Muhammad Ali and SHO FIEDMC Police Station Saad Zaman negligent, lethargic and delinquent of their duties.

Therefore, the RPO suspended both the SHOs, saying there was no room for negligent, lethargic, delinquent and corrupt elements in the Police Department.

