SHOs directed to control crime across district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Zaidi has directed the station house officers (SHOs) to utilise all available resources with honesty to control crime in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of SHOs at the Police Lines Complex here on Thursday, he said that provision of security to life and property of citizens was prime responsibility of the Police Department, and all police officers should perform their duties carefully by realising their official responsibilities.

He sought detailed reports from officers about heinous nature crimes and directed them to complete all old cases investigation till the next meeting and send their reports to his office on under-investigated cases immediately.

The CPO directed them to ensure registration of cases under the law adding that all complainants should be listened to at front desks of police stations. He said that SPs, DSPs and SHOs would ensure patrolling and checking of security of banks in their respective areas.

He also advised them to speed up the arrest of A-category proclaimed offenders. The officers having good performance will be awarded with prizes, while negligent would be dealt with strictly under the laws, he added.