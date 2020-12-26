UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHOs Directed To Listen Public Grievances At Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

SHOs directed to listen public grievances at Police Stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Capital Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan has directed all SHOs to remain present in their respective policies stations to listen grievances of people from 2:30 pm to 5 pm everyday.

He directed that timing for listening of people's grievances should be displayed at public places and on the entrance gate of every police station in Peshawar.

He said that people can lodge any complaint telephonically on 03337313138 including about presence of SHOs in specified timing of listening their grievances.

He said that in case of any emergency, SHOs should sought permission of SP operation before leaving the police station so that alternative officer could be deputed to listen public grievances.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

1 hour ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

1 hour ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.